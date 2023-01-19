MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Two players from Jerome Tang’s roster have been named to the Oscar Robertson player of the year midseason list.

Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson join 48 other top players across the country on the list. Nowell is one of only two returning ‘Cats this year. On the other hand, the Florida transfer Johnson has been a huge part of the Wildcats’ early season success.

The two combine for an average 35.1 points per game, while shooting nearly 50% from the field. The dangerous duo has K-State ranked 13th in the country, but looking to bounceback after a win at home against KU.

Nowell, through 18 games, leads the team in minutes played per game, while also leading the team in assists. The Harlem native has been elite on the defensive side of the court, leading the team in steals.

Johnson has been Tang’s go-to option on offense. Through 18 games, Johnson leads the team in points per game with 18.6. Part of that scoring column includes the game-winning dunk against KU in the first leg of the 2023 Sunflower Showdown.

The U.S. Basketball Writers Association has been voting for a player of the year since 1958. It wasn’t until 1998 when the award name was changed to honor the Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.

Johnson and Nowell will be back in action Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. vs. Texas Tech.