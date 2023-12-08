MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State football will be down two more players for its bowl game matchup against NC State on Dec. 28.

On Friday, wide receiver RJ Garcia announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on social media. He leaves K-State with two years of eligibility remaining.

Garcia, a redshirt sophomore, started the 2023 season as a main target, picking up ten receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats’ first three games. Garcia’s production tapered off while dealing with an injury, with just four catches for 16 yards the rest of the year.

The Wildcats will also be down wide receiver Xavier Loyd, who also announced plans to enter the transfer portal via social media on Friday.

Also a redshirt sophomore, Loyd caught one pass for 16 yards in K-State’s season opener, but didn’t get any touches the rest of the season.

K-State plays NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 28.

The Wildcats will be without quarterback Will Howard, amongst others, who entered the transfer portal. K-State will also be without offensive coordinator Collin Klein, who has taken over the OC position at Texas A&M.