MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State welcomed UCF to town to open both teams’ Big 12 slate.

The Wildcats’ stifling defense and Tylor Perry’s hot shooting kept the Golden Knights at bay, as K-State claimed the conference opening win 77-52.

K-State started as hot as a team can. A half-court lob from Tylor Perry to Cam Carter capped a 12-0 run for the Wildcats at the start of the game.

UCF couldn’t get its offense going. With 9:15 to go in the first half, the Golden Knights eclipsed ten points for the first time, as K-State led 23-10. That defense carried the Wildcats to a 35-19 lead.

Perry made a statement at the start of the second half. In a five-minute span, Perry knocked down five threes, giving K-State a 59-25 lead with 12 minutes to play.

Both teams cruised from there, neither team gaining an inch as the Wildcats kept a good distance. In the end, it was K-State on top 77-52.

Perry finished with 25 points on 6-11 shooting from three. David N’Guessan provided 14 rebounds.

K-State moves to 11-3, 1-0 in Big 12 play. The Wildcats get their first away conference game at West Virginia on Tuesday.