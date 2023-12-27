ORLANDO, Fla. (KSNT) – The first ever Pop-Tarts Bowl is one that comes at an interesting time for Kansas State football.

The Wildcats roster will look much different after 19 outgoing transfers, including starting quarterback Will Howard. Additionally, K-State’s top two pass catchers (Ben Sinnott and Phillip Brooks), from a yardage standpoint, opted out of the bowl game and declared for the NFL draft.

The game brings new beginnings beyond just roster turnover. Collin Klein is no longer the offensive coordinator at K-State, opting to take a job with Texas A&M. Offensive line coach Conor Riley will call the plays in the bowl game and, in many ways, audition for the full-time OC job.

So, the final game of the 2023 season for Wildcat football is one that shines a light into 2024 with a new quarterback, new receivers and a new offensive coordinator. It also presents one last ride for the ‘Cats veteran offensive line group.

The turning of the page to a new chapter within the program is also signified by the last game with any players who played under legendary head coach Bill Snyder. The group of sixth-year seniors in 2023 is the last class to have came to K-State before Chris Klieman was hired.

The ‘Cats meet North Carolina State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida for a 4:45 CT kickoff on Thursday, Dec. 28.