‘Powercat Porch’: Meet K-State stadium’s new beer garden

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State announced Monday that it’s bringing a new beer garden to Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The Powercat Porch will be located in the southeast corner of the football stadium and feature beer, wine and margarita sales, according to Kansas State University. Construction crews will finish the new beer garden this summer, and will hold around 400 fans.

It’s the second beer garden to open in the Bill Snyder Family Stadium, with the Goss Family Tailgate Terrace opening in 2019.

“We know that the past year has been difficult in many ways, but we are looking forward to returning to normalcy and having the K-State Family back in full force in Bill Snyder Family Stadium this fall,” said Athletics Director Gene Taylor.

