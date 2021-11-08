PREVIEW: Mountaineers coming to town as K-State seeks 4th straight win

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State will battle West Virginia on Saturday as the Wildcats look to grab their fourth straight win.

The Mountaineers have been good this year… at times. Other times they have struggled. Consistency is something the 2021 WVU football team has not been able to find.

West Virginia boasts wins against Virginia Tech and Iowa State and even gave undefeated Oklahoma a close game, falling by only three points. They have also lost games to Texas Tech and TCU.

Mountaineer GameDay co-host Amanda Mazey says if WVU can beat K-State it’ll likely be with their defense.

“Our defense has been pretty solid all season long. Our defensive line lead by Dante Stills, that really has been the key factor to keep us in these games that have been close and to win the games that we have won,” Mazey said. “With that defense it’s been pretty solid all season long, it’s a veteran group. Our defensive line is really really good and they’ve really kept us in a lot of these games this year.”

West Virginia has allowed more 25 points only twice all season.

One area K-State could dominate the game is through their defensive line. Wildcat fans have seen Felix Anudike-Uzomah emerge as a superstar in recent weeks, and his hot streak could continue on Saturday.

“Our offensive line has gotten exposed and that is how Kansas State could definitely win this game but just pounding, defensively pounding the offensive line,” Mazey said.

The Mountaineers offense has been held to 20 points or less in four of their six Big 12 games.

Kickoff for Saturday’s matchup is set for 11 a.m. and will air on FS1. West Virginia needs to win two of their final three games to become bowl eligible.