All-female K-State production team to make history Sunday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – History will take place at Kansas State University on Sunday as the women’s basketball team takes on the University of Texas-Arlington. But it’s for a reason you may not think about.

A viewer wouldn’t notice, but all of the production of the game will be done solely by women.

K-StateHD.TV, the school’s video department, has been waiting to fulfill this goal for years.

From directing to camera work to graphics to the on-air talent, all of it will be done by women. The school says they haven’t heard of this ever being done collegiately or professionally.

K-State Senior Bridget Howard will serve as the sideline reporter and says this is a huge day for the sports industry.

“For a women’s basketball broadcast to have it be all females is even more empowering and I think it’s really awesome,” Howard said.

“We’ve reached out and we haven’t found anything that anyone else has been able to tell us that it has happened before and we certainly haven’t heard of it,” Andy Liebsch, Director of Video Services said. “It’s cool to be the first of anything anytime you can do something like that it’s a cool experience.”

The game can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday.