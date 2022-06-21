MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – “The Basketball Tournament” (TBT) is an annual basketball tournament consisting of college alumni where the winning team takes home a $1 million prize.

K-State’s Purple and Black team announced the signing of big name alumni Jacob Pullen and Henry Walker for this summer’s tournament.

Pullen is the all-time leader at K-State in points and has most recently played professionally in Slovenia. Walker played five years in the NBA, and most recently played professionally in the Philippines.

The two stars join Justin Edwards, Kamau Stokes, Martavious Irving and Thomas Gipson as Wildcat alumni on the roster. The team will play its first rounds in Wichita on July 22-28.