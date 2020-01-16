Rally falls short for K-State women vs. OK St.

MANHATTAN, Kansas – K-State strung together a furious fourth quarter rally, which include four connections from beyond the arc, but Oklahoma State held off the Wildcats for a 70-63 win in Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma State (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) used an 18-11 scoring advantage in the third quarter to build a 57-42 lead after the first 30 minutes.

K-State (7-7, 1-2 Big 12) clawed back into the game with a 14-3 run, to pull within six, 62-56, with 5:02 remaining in the fourth quarter. Angela Harris and Peyton Williams scored all 14 points between them. Harris connected on a pair of 3-pointers to open the quarter, while Williams added a three and an old-fashioned 3-point play.

Both teams would go scoreless for a three-minute stretch, before a steal and layup by Harris brought the Wildcats within four, 62-58, with 1:56 remaining. After the Cowgirls went back in front by seven, 67-60, Harris hit her third 3-pointer of the stanza to pull the Wildcats back to within four, 67-63, with 28 seconds left. Oklahoma State would use three free throws in the final 30 seconds for the final margin.

Williams finished with a game-high and personal season-high 25 points on 8-of-13 from the field and 8-of-10 from the foul line. She also added nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. This is the first time in her career that Williams finished with 25 or more points, five or more rebounds, two or more blocks and two or more steals.

With her 25 points, Williams moved into 13th on the K-State career scoring list with 1,333 points. She also became the ninth player in program history with 800 or more career rebounds, as she ranks eighth with 808 rebounds.

Harris added 15 points, three assists and two steals. This was her fourth straight game with 10 or more points.

Redshirt freshman Ayoka Lee notched her eighth double-double of the season with 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Oklahoma State was led by Natasha Mack and Vivian Gray with 24 and 23 points, respectively. Mack also tallied seven blocked shots.

The Wildcats completed the night by shooting 35.5 percent (22-of-62) from the field, while the Cowgirls checked in at 43.1 percent (25-of-58). Each team made four 3-pointers. K-State held the edge on the boards, 44-35.

K-State returns to action on Sunday, as the Wildcats host Texas at 12 p.m., in Bramlage Coliseum. For tickets, contact the K-State Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 221-CATS or visit kstatesports.com/tickets.

Sunday’s game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and available on the K-State Sports Network and for free at kstatesports.com.

Courtesy: K-State Athletics