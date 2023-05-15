MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State Athletics has a new partnership for official team merchandise.

Kansas City-based Rally House will be the new provider for all-things Wildcat gear moving forward, K-State announced Monday.

The move comes after a 26-year partnership with K-State Super Store, who announced they will be closing stores.

Rally House, with a physical location in Aggieville, will be an in-store, in-venue and online retailer for K-State.

“After an extensive bid process, we are excited to partner with Rally House as our official team store,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said in a press release. “Their footprint in the state, focus on NIL merchandise featuring our athletes, customer service and overall inventory volume was important upon selection. We know our fans will enjoy shopping with Rally House as we begin this new partnership.”