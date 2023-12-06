MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Some Kansas State University students are voicing their reactions to men’s basketball player Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s release from the program.

Tomlin was indefinitely suspended from the program following his arrest in Aggieville in October for disorderly conduct. On Wednesday evening, the K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor announced in a written statement that Tomlin is no longer part of the team.

27 News spoke with two students who say they are disappointed to see a player like Tomlin leave, but they applaud the university’s athletic department for making a decision in a situation like this.

“Hate to see it for him, phenomenal player, but I think it says volumes about our coach,” K-State senior Josh Shelton said. “He holds personal responsibility and he cares about the character of his players more so than the on-court performance. It’s a tough call, I get it. I hate it for him.”

Shelton told 27 News he agrees with K-State’s decision to hold Tomlin accountable for his actions. Another student said he feels the same way, while wishing Tomlin the best in his next endeavor.

“I’m upset to see him leave and also, it speaks volume,” K-State senior Riley Althauser said. “Coach Tang, he builds character. He doesn’t only build basketball players, but he builds great men. It’s tough to see guys leave. I mean we always talk about family here at K-State, so it’s like losing one of your family members, so it’s a little frustrating.”

Wednesday afternoon, a crowd of students gathered outside Kansas State University President Richard Linton’s on-campus residence to protest Tomlin’s absence from the team. Some carried signs, while others chanted “Free ‘Qwan,” all in support of the now-former Kansas State forward.

This is a developing story. Stay with 27 News for updates.