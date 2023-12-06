MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Less than a day after an initial report of a job offer at Texas A&M, it seems K-State offensive coordinator Collin Klein is accepting the position.

Multiple media outlets are reporting the Wildcat play-caller will now lead the team as the offensive coordinator for the Aggies.

Tuesday night, it was reported that Klein had turned down a job offer for the Penn State offensive coordinator position, but Texas A&M was on the table.

The Aggies are starting a rebuild within the program, with the recent hiring of Duke head coach Mike Elko as A&M’s new head coach.

Klein, a former Heisman finalist during his playing days at quarterback for K-State, took over the offensive coordinator position in Manhattan in 2022.

In 2023, K-State finished second in the Big 12 in points per game (37.8). The job search to fill Klein’s opening begins now ahead of the Wildcat’s Pop-Tart Bowl game on December 28.

