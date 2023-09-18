MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KSNT)- A former K-State offensive lineman is heading to Minnesota to continue his NFL career.

Dalton Risner is signing with the Minnesota Vikings, according to NLF Network’s Ian Rappoport.

Risner played his first four NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, who selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft.

The former ‘Cat told fans on social media after week one that he was ‘ready’ to play and waiting for a team to sign him. Risner was a free agent and did not play for any team in the first two weeks of the NFL season.

The K-State alumnus said ‘SKOL!!!’ on social media shortly after the report came out.

Rappoport says Risner’s contract in Minnesota is one-year for $4 million.

Risner played four years for Kansas State and was a first team All-American as a senior in 2018.