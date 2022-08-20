MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Former four-star forward and Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson is expected to commit to K-State basketball, according to Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

As a sophomore, Johnson averaged 14 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Gators. A heart issue forced Johnson off the court for the last two years, but he has since been cleared by medical staff.

Johnson was the SEC preseason player of the year before his heart problem. He was also a projected first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Johnson would be selecting the Wildcats over Nebraska, Western Kentucky and Memphis.

The commitment would make Johnson the 12th player on the Wildcats 2022-23 roster.