MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Jerome Tang’s impressive first year in Manhattan may have bought him more time.

Kansas State and Tang are finalizing a contract extension, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Official terms of the deal are being decided. There is no timetable for an official announcement.

Tang led the Wildcats to a 26-10 record in his first year as head coach, plus an Elite Eight run. He finished as the Naismith National Coach of the Year.