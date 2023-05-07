MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State is showing its commitment to head football coach Chris Klieman.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Wildcats are in the process of finalizing a new contract for Klieman worth $44 million through the next eight seasons.

Klieman will make an average of $5.5 million per year over the course of the deal, Thamel reports. ESPN says the deal is expected to run through 2030. The new deal is expected to go into effect on July 1, 2023.

The deal comes after Klieman led the Wildcats to their first Big 12 football title since 2012. K-State finished 10-4 in the 2022 season.

Klieman is entering year five with Kansas State in 2023.