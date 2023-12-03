Update: McMurphy is now reporting that K-State will play NC State in the ‘Pop-Tarts Bowl.’

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Wildcats final game of the 2023 season will be played in Florida.

Kansas State will play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, according to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. Formerly the Cheez-It Bowl, the first annual ‘Pop-Tarts Bowl’ will be played on Dec. 28 at 4:45 p.m. CT in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

However, the Wildcats’ opponent is still to be determined, McMurphy reports. Kansas State is expected to play either a team from the ACC or Notre Dame.

It’s the third-straight season Kansas State will play in a bowl game. Kansas State lost to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl in 2022 and beat LSU in the Texas Bowl in 2021.

The Wildcats are expected to turn to Avery Johnson at quarterback for the bowl game, after senior QB Will Howard announced plans to transfer.

KU will play UNLV on Dec. 26.

K-State finished the regular season 8-4 overall and 6-2 in Big 12 play.