MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Jerome Tang will have a spot to fill on his coaching staff before the 2023-24 basketball season.

K-State men’s basketball’s Director of Strategies Kevin Sutton will be joining IMG Academy as its Technical Director of Basketball, according to CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein.

After 36 years of coaching experience, Sutton made a stop in Manhattan for one season as a part of Jerome Tang’s staff. Tang and company will now need to fill the Director of Basketball Strategies role Sutton left.