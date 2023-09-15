MANHATTAN (KSNT)- It would appear the K-State men’s basketball roster for the 2023-24 season is complete, as of Friday.

According to On3’s Joe Tipton, the ‘Cats picked up a commitment from Will McNair Jr. This would fill the final open scholarship on Tang’s squad for the upcoming season.

McNair’s journey to Manhattan is unusual. A rising fifth-year senior, he played three years at New Mexico State before transferring and playing one with Mississippi State. This offseason he committed to Providence, and even played in international exhibition games with the Friars, before changing his mind.

McNair comes to K-State with 116 games of college basketball experience. The 6-foot-11 Pennsylvania native averaged 3.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 12.6 minutes of playing time per game for the Bulldogs a year ago.

His best season was his junior year at NMSU, the 2021-22 season, when he averaged 6.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while starting 27 games.

McNair is not the first K-State commit this offseason to re-commit from the portal. Transfer guard Ques Glover, coming from Samford, had pledged to BYU before reopening his recruitment and ultimately picking Manhattan, Kansas.

K-State men’s basketball released it’s non-conference schedule on Monday. The ‘Cats will face off with both Glover and McNair’s prior commitments, playing Providence in the Bahamas on Nov. 17 and later meeting BYU in conference play.

K-State has an exhibition game against Emporia State on Nov. 1, before the regular season opener in Las Vegas on Nov. 6 against USC.