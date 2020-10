MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – According to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Kansas State has reached an agreement on a new contract with head coach Chris Klieman. The new contract goes through the 2026 season. According to Thamel, the new deal is worth around $4 million annually.

Klieman went 8-5 in his first season as the Wildcats’ head coach and is 2-1 this season.