MORGANTOWN, WV – FEBRUARY 01: David Sloan #4 of the Kansas State Wildcats handles the ball against the West Virginia Mountaineers at the WVU Coliseum on February 1, 2020 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Kansas State guard David Sloan is entering the transfer portal. Sloan announced the decision via Twitter on Monday.

Sloan joined the Wildcats as a junior college transfer and averaged 5.3 points per game and 2.3 assists in one season in Manhattan.

Sloan’s transfer comes one day after the Cats landed junior college point guard Rudi Williams.