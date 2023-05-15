MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- A Kansas big man who recently hit the transfer portal is going to check out K-State, according to a report.

Andrew Slater reports that former KU center Ernest Udeh Jr. will visit Kansas State. Udeh, standing at 6-foot-11, just finished his true freshman season at KU. He entered the transfer portal last week.

He played in 30 games, averaging 2.6 points and 8.3 minutes of playing time per game.

According to Slater, the former Jayhawk is also planning to visit Duke and TCU.

Udeh Jr. entered the portal shortly after Kansas landed the commitment of 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson.