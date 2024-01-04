MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Former K-State quarterback Will Howard is taking his talents to the Big 10.

The three-year Wildcat will spend his senior year with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He announced his decision on social media on Thursday.

Howard led K-State to the Big 12 title in 2022 and started all 12 regular season games in 2023. He totaled nearly 6,000 passing yards, a school record 48 passing touchdowns and 19 rushing touchdowns during his time with the ‘Cats. In 2023, Howard completed 61% of his passes and threw for 2,643 yards with 24 touchdown passes and ten interceptions. His junior campaign also included nine rushing touchdowns and and 351 rushing yards.

Ohio State finished 11-2 in 2023.

Kansas State will now turn to rising sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson to lead the offense. Johnson got his first collegiate start at quarterback in the Pop-Tarts Bowl and led K-State to a 28-19 win against NC State.

Johnson will take over the offense with new leaders on the staff, too. On Thursday, K-State announced who will take over at offensive coordinator in Collin Klein’s place.