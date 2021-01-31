Report: Weber to return as Kansas State head coach

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber will return as the team’s head coach next season K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor told Ryan Black of the Manhattan Mercury. “That’s our intention,” Taylor told the Mercury.

The Wildcats are 5-13 this season after finishing 11-21 last season. Weber guided the Wildcats to a share of the Big 12 regular season title in 2018-19.

In Weber’s tenure with Kansas State, the Wildcats have made the NCAA Tournament five times, including an appearance in the Elite 8 in 2018. Weber is 166-123 in nine seasons with the Wildcats.

