MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State receiver Jaelon Travis was dismissed from the team for violating team rules, according to the university’s athletic department.

Head coach Chris Klieman made the announcement Monday. Travis, a redshirt freshman, did not play during the 2020 season. He did get playing time this year against KU.

The K-State athletic department says no further comment will be made on Travis’ dismissal.