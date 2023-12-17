MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State men’s basketball hit just four shots from the field in the second half against Nebraska.

The Wildcats simply could not find a way to score, tallying just 12 points in the final 20 minutes of a 62-46 loss to Nebraska. The lopsided defeat is K-State’s first loss at home in the 2023-24 season. It’s also the team’s first loss to a unranked opponent.

K-State was outscored by 19 points in the second half after leading by three at halftime.

Only two K-State players scored in double-figures, led by Cam Carter with 12 points.

The Wildcats made only 16 shots on 60 attempts in the game, shooting less than 27% from the field. They were 4-for-30 from three.

Kansas State falls to 8-3 on the season and 6-1 at home with the loss.

Tang’s team will now gear up for a meeting with Wichita State in Kansas City on Thursday, Dec. 21.