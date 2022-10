IRVING, Texas (KSNT) – Serena Sundell is the only Wildcat with preseason Big 12 recognition.

Sundell was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team Wednesday. She was a 2022 All-Big 12 honorable mention and unanimous selection to the 2022 Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

Sundell was the first K-State freshman guard to record 300+ points, 175+ assists and 20+ blocks.

The Wildcats’ season begins Nov. 7 against Central Arkansas. They are two wins shy of 1,000 in program history.