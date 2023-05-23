MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State baseball is chasing an NCAA regional bid, which would be its first since 2013.

The Wildcats 2023 success has been thanks to several talented student-athletes. On Tuesday, seven K-State players received All-Big 12 honors from the conference.

Sophomore relief pitcher Tyson Neighbors earned first team All-Big 12. Senior starting pitcher Owen Boerema earned second-team All-Big 12.

Five ‘Cats received All-Big 12 honorable mention:

  • Kaelen Culpepper, sophomore infielder
  • Brady Day, redshirt sophomore infielder
  • Nick Goodwin, junior infielder
  • Brendan Jones, sophomore outfielder
  • Raphael Pelletier, redshirt sophomore catcher

KU had five players earn conference honors, including one Jayhawk who won Big 12 Freshman of the Year.