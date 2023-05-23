MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State baseball is chasing an NCAA regional bid, which would be its first since 2013.

The Wildcats 2023 success has been thanks to several talented student-athletes. On Tuesday, seven K-State players received All-Big 12 honors from the conference.

Sophomore relief pitcher Tyson Neighbors earned first team All-Big 12. Senior starting pitcher Owen Boerema earned second-team All-Big 12.

Five ‘Cats received All-Big 12 honorable mention:

Kaelen Culpepper, sophomore infielder

Brady Day, redshirt sophomore infielder

Nick Goodwin, junior infielder

Brendan Jones, sophomore outfielder

Raphael Pelletier, redshirt sophomore catcher

KU had five players earn conference honors, including one Jayhawk who won Big 12 Freshman of the Year.