MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State baseball is chasing an NCAA regional bid, which would be its first since 2013.
The Wildcats 2023 success has been thanks to several talented student-athletes. On Tuesday, seven K-State players received All-Big 12 honors from the conference.
Sophomore relief pitcher Tyson Neighbors earned first team All-Big 12. Senior starting pitcher Owen Boerema earned second-team All-Big 12.
Five ‘Cats received All-Big 12 honorable mention:
- Kaelen Culpepper, sophomore infielder
- Brady Day, redshirt sophomore infielder
- Nick Goodwin, junior infielder
- Brendan Jones, sophomore outfielder
- Raphael Pelletier, redshirt sophomore catcher
KU had five players earn conference honors, including one Jayhawk who won Big 12 Freshman of the Year.