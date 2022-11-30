MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Highlighted by defensive player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, K-State football has 17 players on the 2022 All-Big 12 teams.

Four Wildcats are on the first-team.

Defensive end Anudike-Uzomah picked up defensive player of the year, defensive lineman of the year and was an unanimous selection on the defensive first-team.

Offensive lineman Cooper Beebe was named offensive lineman of the year, along with being named to the offensive first-team.

Fullback Ben Sinnott was named to the offensive first-team. Sinnott caught 26 passes for 367 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 regular season.

Cornerback Julius Brents was named to the defensive first-team. Brents recorded 40 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, and three interceptions.

Second-team members include: running back Deuce Vaughn, wide receiver Malik Knowles, return specialist Phillip Brooks, safety Kobe Savage and punter Ty Zentner.

Honorable mentions include: cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, offensive lineman Hayden Gillum, linebacker Daniel Green, defensive lineman Eli Huggins, offensive lineman KT Leveston, quarterback Adrian Martinez and linebacker Austin Moore.

Brooks received votes for Big 12 special teams player of the year. Vaughn received votes for Big 12 offensive player of the year. Martinez received votes for Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year, and Savage received votes for Big 12 defensive newcomer of the year.

Freshman running back DJ Giddens received votes for Big 12 freshman of the year.

The full list of All-Big 12 teams and individual awards can be found here.