Shorthanded Cats fall to Oklahoma State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State fell to Oklahoma State 70-54 Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State drops to 5-8 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12.

K-State played with just six scholarship players. The Wildcats were already playing shorthanded, but Nijel Pack missed the game due to COVID-19, and Seryee Lewis missed the game because of contact tracing.

Mike McGuirl led the Wildcats with 15 points while DaJuan Gordon added 14.

K-State held the potential #1 pick in the NBA Draft Cade Cunningham to just 5 points.

The Wildcats return to action Wednesday against Iowa State.