MIAMI (KSNT) – With one game remaining in the 2022-23 NFL regular season, the Miami Dolphins needed a win over the Jets to make the playoffs.

With starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater out with injuries, the Dolphins turned to K-State graduate and rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. The start was Thompson’s second of the season.

Thompson played safe football, completing 20-31 passes for 152 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Most importantly, Thompson brought Miami to an 11-6 win over the Jets to put the Dolphins into the playoffs.

The No. 7 seed Dolphins will travel to No. 2 seed Buffalo for the Wild Card round of the playoffs. If Miami wins against the Bills, the team will travel to Kansas City for a matchup with the No. 1 seeded Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.