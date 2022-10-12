MIAMI, Fla. (KSNT) – K-State football alumnus Skylar Thompson is expected to make his first NFL start Sunday, according to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

Tua Tagovailoa will not play week six because he has not participated in any football activities for two weeks. Backup Teddy Bridgewater will be active, but he will backup Thompson to be safe.

“[Thompson’s] not the run of the mill rookie,” McDaniel said.

Thompson replace Bridgewater week five against the Jets, after Bridgewater left the game for concussion protocol. Thompson finished 19-of-33 for 166 yards. He did not throw a touchdown and recorded one interception.

The Dolphins play the Vikings at noon Sunday.