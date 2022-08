TAMPA, FL (KSNT) – K-State football alumnus Skylar Thompson got his first NFL start in the Dolphins’ preseason game against the Buccaneers.

It’s only the first preseason game, but Thompson played the entire time and led the Dolphins to a 26-24 win. He finished 20-of-28 for 218 yards and one touchdown. He did not throw an interception.

Next, the Dolphins will host the Raiders on Aug. 20.