MIAMI (KSNT) – Former K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson has made the Miami Dolphins official 53-man roster, according to the Miami Dolphins.

Thompson was drafted by the Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Wildcat had a great preseason as the third-string quarterback, completing 36 of 48 passes, good for 450 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel commented recently that it would be hard to cut Thompson after how well he performed during the preseason.

“He’s made it tough, hasn’t he,” McDaniel said. “I think those type of players that are able to, as rookies, come in and contribute, are always really exciting, and it’s more rare that you see a quarterback doing that.”