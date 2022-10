MIAMI (KSNT) – Former K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson has made his NFL debut with the Miami Dolphins.

Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out before Sunday’s game with a head injury. One play into the game, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a head injury as well.

This brought in third-string Thompson, drafted in the seventh-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In the preseason, Thompson threw for 450 yards and five touchdowns.