MIAMI (KSNT) – Former K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson will get the nod at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins’ regular season finale against the Jets.

This will be Thompson’s second start of the season, filling in for injured starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater. In three appearances so far, Thompson has completed 38-of-67 passes for 359 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Dolphins haven’t won a game this season where Thompson has played the majority of snaps at quarterback. Miami needs a win a win Sunday versus the Jets and the Patriots to lose to the Bills in order to make the playoffs.