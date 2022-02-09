NEW YORK (KSNT) – K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson is one step closer to playing in the NFL.

The NFL announced the list of prospects invited to the 2022 combine on Wednesday. Thompson is the only player of the 324 invited who is from a Kansas college or university.

“It’s something that you dream about when you first start playing the game of football,” Thompson said. “Getting to see that email, see my name across the top, getting invited to it was really special, really cool. I immediately called my dad and my coaches at K-State and shared with them the information. It was really exciting.”

The NFL combine is March 1-7 in Indianapolis. Until then, Thompson will be practicing all the skills tested at the combine, as well as doing mock interviews.

“Just getting prepared for the types of questions they’re going to ask me, and whatever they may present me with in those meetings,” Thompson said. “There’s a lot that goes into that, as far as film study, interview prep. Those types of things that I’ve already been doing.”

Thompson started 40 games through five seasons at K-State. His 40 starts and 24 career-wins are the most for the Wildcats since 1990. He’s also the only player in school history with 6,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a career.

