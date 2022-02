MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball went toe-to-toe against Baylor, but couldn’t come out with a win Wednesday night.

The Wildcats lost to the No. 10 Bears, 75-60. The game was tied at 34 at halftime, but K-State (12-11, 4-7) was outscored 41-26 in the second half.

Nijel Pack led the team with 31 points, and Mark Smith added 17. They were the only two Wildcats to score in double-digits. Smith added eight rebounds, too.

Next, the Wildcats travel to Iowa State on Feb. 12.