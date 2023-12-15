MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State’s band thought of a creative way to make a few extra dollars, and it’s exceeded the expectations of everyone involved.

Kansas State Marching Band posted on its official X account Thursday, that it was selling a limited number of old band uniforms that were given a new life and turned into decorative pillows. There are three different 12 by 12 pillow designs: the marching Willie, K-State and the power cat logo displayed on the front.

Photo Courtesy/ Zackery Deininger

While the deadline for orders was Jan. 19, 2024, K-State’s band director Frank Tracz told 27 News the pillows are already sold out.

“We actually put the orders out and put it online and we sold out within minutes,” Tracz said. “This was a lot more popular and quick than we ever anticipated. We thought that there was something wrong with the form.”

Within minutes, the K-State band sold 300 pillows. Tracz told 27 News the band actually oversold, so they have some of the next batch of 300 pillows already spoken for. But he isn’t surprised by the outstanding turnout.

“There’s always been a ton of support for the K-State band, there always will be,” Tracz said. It’s probably higher than its ever been. We have a tremendous support system here, so I knew if we announced this, we’d sell some of them.”

Tracz told 27 News the band will use the money raised from these pillow sales to pay for more instruments and repairs to keep the band going. He said when K-State played Iowa State in “Snowmageddon“, many woodwind instruments were damaged due to the snow.

If you weren’t able to order a pillow, Tracz said the band will be doing its next round of sales in February of 2024.