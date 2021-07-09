“Sometimes the job finds you” K-State women’s basketball announces new Chief of Staff

MANHATTAN (KSNT)- K-State women’s basketball has named Mike Nicholson their new Chief of Staff.

Nicholson wasn’t expecting a call, nor was he looking for a new job. In fact, he had no plans of leaving his current role as an assistant Coach at the University of Central Missouri.

“I’m not a grass is greener kind of guy, and I’ve always said the rule is ‘Don’t mess with happy’ and I was at Central Missouri happy as can be,” said Nicholson.”

But when K-State Head Coach Jeff Mittie wanted to add Nicholson to his staff, the opportunity was simply too good to pass up.

“I thought the timing was right. It was the right people to work for. I’ve known Coach Mittie and Coach Ostermann for 25 plus years, and I know they’ve surrounded themselves with great coaches, and the players talked highly about their character and their talents.” said Nicholson. “It was right. They always say sometimes the job finds you and that’s the case with Kansas State and Coach Mittie.”

Nicholson, or ‘Coach Nick’ as he prefers you call him, was named the division two women’s basketball assistant coach of the year last season at UCM. He worked there with Central Missouri head coach Dave Slifer. Slifer says K-State’s getting a good one.



“K-State fans will enjoy him. He’s a big personality and does things the right way,” said Slifer.

Nicholson also made stops at UMKC and Missouri Western before Central Missouri.

The road wasn’t always smooth for for Coach Nick though. A gap in his coaching career at one point even had him delivering food out of a Schwans truck.

“After about three months on the job [Nicholson] came over and we were talking and he just said ‘You know, the worst day here was better than the best day I had driving the Schwans truck,” said Slifer.

Coach Nick’s role will consist of mostly off-court activity, but that doesn’t change his mindset. He wants a championship.

I’ve learned that hard work works. It takes what it takes. And it’s always a good thing to chase championships, because when you don’t chase championships, you’re guaranteed not to win one. And that’s what I’m excited about- to chase championship’s here at K-State,” said Nicholson.