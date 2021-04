MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kade Warner is transferring to Kansas State. Warner made the announcement on his Twitter account on Monday.

Nebraska wide receiver transfers to K-State. Son of Kurt Warner. #KStateFB https://t.co/ZHHCcspDTa — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) April 5, 2021

Kade Warner is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and spent the past three seasons as a wide receiver at Nebraska.

New Team, Same Leader… can’t wait to watch the impact you will have! Proud of the young man you are, @KStateFB got a great addition today! https://t.co/MyBPOAY1Fw — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) April 5, 2021

He was a team captain in 2020. Warner hauled in 5 catches in 2020 for 40 yards. He has 30 career catches for 236 yards over three seasons.