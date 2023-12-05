MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State’s offensive coordinator is highly sought after.

Collin Klein, who is wrapping up year 10 on staff with Kansas State, has reportedly been offered jobs by multiple other Power Five programs since the end of the 2023 regular season.

A source tells 27 News Klein turned down an opportunity to become Penn State’s offensive coordinator last week. The Nittany Lions instead hired KU offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.

Now, another school is pursuing Klein. Texas A&M offered him its offensive coordinator job on Tuesday, according to a source. The executive editor at Texags.com is also reporting this offer. The Aggies are building a new staff after hiring former Duke head coach Mike Elko to take over the program in College Station.

Klein turned down the offensive coordinator job at Notre Dame last offseason.

The former Wildcat quarterback was promoted to offensive coordinator before the 2022 season and helped bring a Big 12 title back to Manhattan in his first year dialing up plays.

In 2023, K-State was second in the Big 12 in points per game (37.8) and even scored more than the College Football Playoff bound Texas Longhorns.

On Sunday, K-State head coach Chris Klieman said Collin Klein is “really excited to come up with a game plan,” for true freshman quarterback Avery Johnson in the upcoming bowl game.

K-State will play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28. However, regardless of what Collin Klein decides to do the team will look much different. Quarterback Will Howard and several others have announced plans to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season.