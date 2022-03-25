MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State sophomore guard Selton Miguel is entering the transfer portal, according to Stockrisers.com

The transfer comes just one day after the introductory press conference for Kansas State’s new head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang. Miguel was the only player on the roster not in attendance for the press conference.

In two seasons with the Wildcats Miguel scored 395 points, averaging 7.2 points per game in each season. The 6-foot-4 guard from Luanda, Angola also averaged 2.5 turnovers per game in the 2021-22 season.

Jerome Tang said in Thursday’s press conference he was yet to meet with each player individually, but was planning to talk with each student-athlete to determine what was best for them moving forward.