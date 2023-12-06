MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The arrest of a Kanas State University basketball player in October is gaining attention after students held a protest on campus Wednesday. However, the reason behind the protest is a topic of growing speculation.

Before the 2023-24 season began, K-State basketball senior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin was arrested in Aggieville for disorderly conduct; brawling or fighting at Tubby’s Sports Bar on Oct. 29. He later filed filed for and was granted diversion.

A day after the arrest, K-State head basketball coach Jerome Tang announced he had suspended Tomlin ‘indefinitely,’ but said he was still a part of the Wildcat team and family. Tomlin has not played on the team since.

The university’s reasons for keeping Tomlin on suspension have become the topic of much speculation. 27 News is working for you to get answers, but will not report unfounded rumors.

Videos posted to social media Wednesday show students protesting outside Kansas State University President Richard Linton’s on-campus home. The students could be heard chanting, “Free Quan.” The videos appear to show Tomlin himself driving up to the protest, as well K-State basketball players Tylor Perry, David N’Guessan and Dorian Finister.

27 News reached out to both Linton’s office and K-State Athletics regarding the demonstration. While Linton’s office said it would look into the matter and release a statement, K-State Athletics responded it has “no update.”

On Wednesday, Tomlin posted a story to his Instagram with the lyrics “I want to be free, free, free.” N’Guessan posted a picture of the protest with the caption “Free quan,” which Tomlin reposted.

27 News will continue to follow this developing story and bring you updates as they become available.