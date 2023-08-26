KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Game three of the preseason might have been more special than the first two for a pair of K-State alumni.

Ekow Boye-Doe and Felix Anudike-Uzomah are both in their rookie years of pro football with the Chiefs. Boye-Doe grew up in Lawrence, Kansas, and Anudike-Uzomah in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The duo took the field in Arrowhead Stadium for the first time Saturday.

“It was very amazing,” Anudike-Uzomah said. “A dream come true. Obviously a lot of kids have that dream of playing in Arrowhead and I’m of one them that successfully is living the moment right now. Obviously, I can’t take this for granted. I’ve got to work as hard as I can each and every day.”

Anudike-Uzomah was the Chiefs’ first round draft pick in April. Boye-Doe was picked up as an undrafted free agent.

“Man, just growing up always watching the Chiefs play, always being a fan… running out there before the game; just a surreal moment for sure,” Boye-Doe said.

