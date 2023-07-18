MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- It’s a duo Kansas State fans fell in love throughout basketball season.

Jerome Tang and Markquis Nowell were arguably the two most impactful people in reigniting the energy around K-State men’s basketball throughout the 2022-23 season. Made famous by the ‘argue-oop’ in the Sweet 16 victory against Michigan State, the two obviously have a special connection.

The pair of Wildcat fan favorites reunited in New York on Tuesday. Nowell, a Harlem native, joined Tang and some other ‘Cats at Rucker Park for ‘Big 12 Hoops in the Park.’

The new Big 12 event features a number of conference basketball players and coaches as they host youth clinics in NYC. The Big 12 posted a video of Nowell reuniting with Tang and some others on social media.

Assistant coach Jareem Dowling and forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin were also there to help out. K-State head women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie was also in attendance.