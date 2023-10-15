BOULDER, Colo. (KSNT) – A pair of popular coaches shared stories, experiences and advice in Boulder, Colorado.

K-State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang, along with several members of his coaching staff, went west to spend some time with Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders and his staff.

“He invited Coach Tang and Coach Ulric [Maligi],” K-State assistant men’s basketball coach Jareem Dowling said. “Those guys are really close with him, along with [K-State assistant] coach Marco Borne. They’re really tied in. A lot of Deion’s right hand men are likely people that are really intertwined with Tang and Ulric and Marco.”

The trip included big smiles and big hugs, but it was not all just in an effort to make fun memories.

“It was just an opportunity in our schedule where we were able to go out there and just build, learn from each other,” Dowling said.

It was a cool experience for both coaching staffs.

“As exciting as it was for us to meet ‘Coach Prime’ it was just as exciting for them to meet Coach Tang, as well,” Dowling said.

Dowling joined the 27 Sports team in-studio for K-Nation on Sunday. Click here for more K-Nation content.