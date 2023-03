MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Jerome Tang earns his first Coach of the Year award before the regular season even ends.

College Hoops Today named Tang its National Coach of the Year on Thursday. Tang beat fellow Big 12 coach Bill Self for the award.

K-State (23-7, 11-6) was picked to finish last in the Big 12 preseason poll, but is now in position to be one of the top eight seeds in the NCAA Tournament.