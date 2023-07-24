MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Jerome Tang’s journey of becoming a head coach through his Christian faith will be highlighted on The 700 Club.

Tang and his wife Careylyen will talk about the importance of their Christian faith in dealing with the trials and tribulations of becoming one of the top college basketball coaches in the country. After spending 19 seasons helping build Baylor into a national powerhouse, Tang got his first college head coaching job at K-State on March 21, 2022. In one year, he was named the Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year and Big 12 Coach of the Year.

The interview was taped in early June on the K-State campus.

The episode can be found on cable stations via Freeform (Channel 311), Trinity Broadcast Network (Channel 372), NRB (Channel 378) on DirecTV as well as Freeform (Channel 180) and Trinity Broadcast Network (Channel 260) on Dish Network. The episode will run on Freeform at 8 a.m., CT and 11 p.m., CT on July 25 and again at 3 a.m., CT on July 26, the Trinity Broadcasting Network at 3 p.m., CT on July 25 and GEB America at 8 p.m., CT on July 25.

The episode can be also viewed in the state of Kansas and in the Kansas City area starting at 9 a.m., CT on KWCH-TV 12 in the Wichita-Hutchinson area as well as at 11 a.m., CT on KSMO TV 62 via MyNetworkTV in the Kansas City area on July 25. A full affiliates list can be found above.