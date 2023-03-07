MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- The awards are rolling in for K-State men’s basketball.

On Tuesday, Jerome Tang was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year by the Associated Press. Tang received the same honor from the conference itself on Sunday.

The first-year head coach took K-State to a third place finish in the conference with only two returning players. The ‘Cats head coach is also a finalist for National Coach of the Year Awards.

Besides Tang, K-State’s Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson are also racking up awards. The duo was named AP First-Team All-Big 12 on Tuesday.

AP also named Johnson the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

K-State opens Big 12 tournament play against TCU on Thursday.